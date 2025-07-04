Latvia rolling up its sleeves to boost business and investment efforts in regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. On Tuesday, July 3, representatives from the Ministry of Economics, leadership of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), and regional coordinators met at LIAA’s Jelgava office to review the performance and strategic role of LIAA’s regional offices, Trend reports.

The meeting delineated critical focal points for forthcoming operational endeavors.



During the event, Minister of Economics Viktors Valainis underscored the pivotal function that regional representatives fulfill in the effective execution of LIAA’s current reform initiatives.

“The active work of regional representatives is essential for LIAA’s transformation. Regional business development is the foundation of a sustainable economy. Our goal is to ensure that every company in Latvia—regardless of location—receives the support it needs to grow, export, and attract investment,” Valainis stated.

LIAA’s regional offices have taken on a more proactive role in working with both existing businesses and potential investors, implementing initiatives that enhance the environment for entrepreneurship, innovation, exports, and investment in cooperation with regional and industry partners.

“This year, the role of LIAA’s regional offices has grown significantly. Since March, we’ve held over 320 meetings with both foreign and domestic companies to identify investment opportunities, understand business needs, and provide tailored support. Our goal is to be present, work closely with municipalities, and support sustainable investment attraction in the regions,” said LIAA Director Ieva Jāgere.

From March to July, LIAA conducted 321 meetings with companies generating at least 1 million euros in annual turnover and with export potential—243 of them in Latvian regions and 49 in Riga. These engagements helped identify business needs and collaboration opportunities aligned with state support programs. Notably, 43 meetings were dedicated to post-investment service for existing investors.

Furthermore, 42 municipalities have met with LIAA representatives to discuss their integration into local development plans and investment attraction strategies.

In April, LIAA’s Jelgava office became home to the first permanent regional representation of the Ministry of Economics, reinforcing state presence and enabling closer cooperation with regional businesses and investors. The office now serves as a platform for long-term public-private collaboration in the Zemgale region.

The meeting also included preparation discussions for one of the year’s major international investment and export missions—a state visit to Germany from September 24 to 26, led by Prime Minister Evika Siliņa and Economics Minister Viktors Valainis. Latvian entrepreneurs are invited to participate, with registration open until July 16 via business.gov.lv. The mission will promote cooperation with companies in Hamburg and Rostock, key regions in ICT, defense, biotech, and smart energy.

Participation in such international visits is supported by the EU co-funded Innovative Entrepreneurship Development Program for SMEs, through the European Regional Development Fund and state funding.

