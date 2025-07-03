Closing ceremony of “Her IT Journey 3” project, supported by PASHA Holding, takes place

The closing ceremony of the “Her IT Journey 3” project, supported by PASHA Holding, has taken place.

On June 24, 2025, the closing event of the “Her IT Journey 3” project was held, organized by the online education platform Safavy.org with the support of PASHA Holding.

In its third cohort, the program provided training in Digital Marketing & Branding and Graphic Design to 20 women from various cities and regions across the country. The project aims to strengthen the digital and soft skills of women living in the regions or studying in the capital, thereby supporting their integration into the labor market and career development.

This year’s cohort included participants from Lankaran, Khachmaz, Sheki, Imishli, Ganja, Sabirabad, Nakhchivan, Sumgait, and surrounding areas of Baku.

Female empowerment and entrepreneurship remain a key focus of PASHA Holding’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. The Holding and its subsidiaries continue to support various initiatives in this area, including AFAQ, Ana Sahibkar, and Woman Bazaar.