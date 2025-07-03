Kazakhstan aims to strengthen logistics position across Eurasia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 3. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the country’s Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbayev, during which they discussed measures to further strengthen Kazakhstan’s transit and transport potential, Trend reports.

During the meeting, President Tokayev instructed the implementation of a set of effective measures aimed at expanding the capacity of transit corridors and reinforcing Kazakhstan’s position as a key trade and logistics hub in Eurasia.

Tokayev also emphasized the importance of actively developing road networks and air hubs to boost the volume of freight traffic through Kazakhstan. Special attention was given to the timely implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in the railway sector.

Furthermore, to augment the contribution of the transport and logistics sector to GDP, the minister was mandated to conduct a comprehensive analysis of constraining variables and recalibrate the industry's strategic framework.



Nurlan Sauranbayev has been recently designated as the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan by President Tokayev. Before this, he was at the helm of the national entity Kazakhstan Railways. The former Minister of Transport, Marat Karabayev, was relieved of his duties on June 8. Previously, President Tokayev had formally administered a reprimand to him.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel