Northern Cyrus hopes to further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan in investment area - Ersin Tatar (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Northern Cyrus hopes that its relationship with Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen, particularly in the areas of economy and investment, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Baku.

Talking about the upcoming summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi, he expressed satisfaction with taking the rightful place within the organization: “I will, of course, emphasize this during the summit”.

He pointed out that at present, the organization includes very large countries.

“Beyond the Turkic states, there are members such as Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan. This is indeed a vast organization, encompassing nearly a billion people – the combined population of these countries exceeds 800 million. Our own population is relatively small.

Nevertheless, the government of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus carries significant geopolitical importance. We possess ports in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as airspace rights. The region constitutes critical areas of jurisdiction, including exclusive economic zones, territorial waters, and continental shelves – all of which Northern Cyprus has legitimate rights over. Therefore, when one considers Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, the Caucasus, Anatolia, and the Eastern Mediterranean, Northern Cyprus completes the geographical composition of the Economic Cooperation Organization. We are situated at the southernmost point, right at the forefront of the Mediterranean, on this strategically located island in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Ersin Tatar explained.

In this regard, he believes Northern Cyprus is an important part of the organization.

“The EU, with its 27 member states and a population of 500 million, included Southern Cyprus, whose population is merely 750,000. Our population is 500,000. Moreover, Southern Cyprus is located 1,000 to 1,600 kilometres from Greece, whereas we are only 60 kilometres away from Türkiye. Our proximity to Türkiye is undeniable, and Türkiye itself is the largest country within both the Economic Cooperation Organization and the Organization of Turkic States.

Therefore, it is only natural that we, too, have the right to represent ourselves and participate actively within these organizations. If Southern Cyprus can represent its interests within the European Union – where population size is not a determining factor, but rather geography, territory, and sovereignty are prioritised – then our membership in the Economic Cooperation Organization and the Organization of Turkic States is even more justified. The European Union went to great lengths to include Southern Cyprus despite geographical challenges. In our case, what could be more natural than Northern Cyprus being a member of these organisations, given our rightful place, strategic location, and historical ties?” said the president of Northern Cyprus.

Ersin Tatar noted that Northern Cyprus maintains sincere relations with all Turkic states as well.

“Even though we hold observer status within the Organization of Turkic States, we are nonetheless a member and participate in many of its meetings. Of course, our relationship with Azerbaijan is unique. President Ilham Aliyev has expressed great support for us during our meetings.

My sincere hope is that our relationship with Azerbaijan will continue to strengthen, particularly in the areas of economy and investment. We see ourselves as one nation with three states. Just as Azerbaijan is important to us, just as Türkiye is important to us, so too are our brothers in these lands. For us, it is a simple truth: we are one nation, three states. These three states share an exceptionally close and special bond – and this reflects the reality of who we are,” he said.

Ersin Tatar went on to add that today, there are significant investors in tourism in Northern Cyprus.

“Some of the leading hotel owners from the Republic of Türkiye have built hotels in Northern Cyprus with capacities of 500 beds or more, and they continue to invest. They see the potential now. If conditions improve in the near future, charter flights could bring tourists to Northern Cyprus from all over the world.

The first step is to resolve the issue of direct flights within legal frameworks, particularly through charter flights. That alone would bring significant prosperity. Therefore, tourism is extremely important for Northern Cyprus,” he said.

In addition, as Ersin Tatar said, there are around 20 universities with a wide variety of faculties in Northern Cyprus.

“The Turkish Cypriot community benefits from professors brought from Türkiye, many of whom are retired, as well as lecturers who come from or have studied in the UK and elsewhere. In the near future, Northern Cyprus could truly become an attractive hub,” he said.

Ersin Tatar said he wishes to see not only an increase in visitors from Türkiye but also from Azerbaijan.

“There is significant potential there. Many Azerbaijanis travel to Türkiye, and since Türkiye is so close to Northern Cyprus, it is very convenient for them. For instance, I have heard that there are now flights from Azerbaijan to Adana. From there, without even changing planes, one could continue directly. Cyprus is only 20 minutes from Adana,” he explained.

Ersin Tatar noted that Northern Cyprus is constantly working to strengthen its relations with Azerbaijan.

“There are already many Azerbaijanis living in Northern Cyprus. I attend their weddings, funerals, religious gatherings – everything. I always try to show them respect. Because I know the strength and potential that Azerbaijan carries. Whenever I visit, I can see in people’s eyes that they hold affection for us. Therefore, it is essential that we maintain good relations with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is a strong country. Today, it produces abundant oil and gas and sells it. Azerbaijan holds a very special place in the hearts of the Turkish Cypriot people. During the Karabakh War, the Turkish Cypriot community followed events with deep concern, and we were all overjoyed by the outcome.

However, it is important to remain vigilant in the period ahead. Nothing remains static; things are always changing, and new developments can occur. That is why we must follow these matters closely until the very end, protect what is ours, and intervene when tensions arise,” he concluded.