Azerbaijani wrestler becomes European champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The European U20 Wrestling Championships are underway in the Italian city of Caorle, Trend reports.

Today the winners and prize winners in Greco-Roman wrestling in the weight categories of 60, 67, 72, 82 and 97 kg were determined.

Aykhan Javadov (60 kg) became the European champion, defeating Sweden's Adam Silver in the final on the first point principle - 1:1.

Feraim Mustafayev (67 kg) defeated Turkish wrestler Abdullah Keskin with a score of 7:5 in a tense fight and won the bronze medal.

Seymur Kasimov (72 kg) lost to Greek Arionas Kolitsopoulos with a score of 1:3 and took fifth place.

Elmin Aliev (82 kg) confidently defeated Serbian athlete Ognjen Jakovljevic with technical superiority - 10:0, winning the bronze medal.