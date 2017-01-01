Elmar Mammadyarov: With Armenia’s destructive view, ensuring peace in region is difficult (exclusive)

Early voting at presidential election to start in Turkmenistan

Iran confirms ballistic missile test

Ali Hasanov meets Saudi Press Agency president (PHOTO)
Another Armenian provocation: Azerbaijani soldier wounded
Georgian PM, Azerbaijani envoy mull co-op priorities
British American Tobacco opens office in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan ratifies agreements with Kuwait, Portugal
Over 2 million tourists visit Azerbaijan
OSCE MG says working on Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs’ meeting
Fed holds interest rates steady, remains upbeat on economy
Shah Deniz Stage 2 of fundamental importance for Georgia
Analysis: Unusual stability recorded in oil prices in January
Oil prices up despite growing US crude stocks
OPEC oil basket price down
Russian Federation Council ratifies deal on Turkish Stream
CPC intends to complete Expansion Project in 2017
Afghan transport minister due in Tehran
Armenian defense minister meets Iran’s FM
Iran president: cancelling visas - a political newbie’s job
Iran unveils two new home-made satellites
Rouhani: Iran’s right to enrich uranium makes Trump angry
France triples trade with Iran, to double visas
Iran, France sign five co-op documents
Turkish PM urges global community to support refugees
Turkey’s January exports up by 15%
Turkish lawmakers welcome idea of traveling to Syria with Russian MPs
Turkey’s foreign trade contracts down by 2.8 percent
Erdogan to take part in rallies before constitutional referendum
Turkish soldier martyred near Syria's Al-Bab
Turkey eyes to expand customs co-op with Georgia
Kazakh company to increase electricity export to Russia
CPC reveals plan for Kashagan oil pumping in 2017
Uzbekistan approves state program on Aral Sea basin
Kazakhstan plans to increase transit traffic by 7 times
Turkmenistan, Belarus agree to expand co-op
Russia, Turkmenistan to mull industrial co-op agreement
Kazakh Tengiz field to create 20,000 oil jobs
CIA declassified report: ASALA threat to US policy interests
Turkey, Israel to hold political consultations
2 dead, 7 hurt after driver crashes into crowd at food truck in Kentucky
US will change course on climate policy, Trump official says
OIC expresses concern at US president’s executive order restricting entry into the US
Shots fired at Quebec mosque with 40 people inside
Trump issues statement defending travel bans