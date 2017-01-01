Erdogan: Ceasefire in Syria begets new hopes

FM: Turkey will always support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

Iran, P5+1 to meet on Jan. 10

Azerbaijan
No criminal case against Azerbaijani ANS management
Ilham Aliyev offers condolences over death of Iran’s Rafsanjani
Azerbaijan, Switzerland mull prospects of transport corridors
Tickets for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix bought in 24 countries
Armenia far from norms of civilized behavior: Hajiyev
Azerbaijan’s joining Islamic Military Alliance not on agenda
Snowfall in Istanbul no hindrance to today’s flights from Baku
Business
Oil prices fall as Iranian crude tanker exports surge, U.S. adds more rigs
Ukraine preparing to refine Azerbaijani oil
JP Morgan: Brent prices to reach $65/bbl by 3Q2017
US crude oil import falls
Azerbaijan eyes to create joint drug plants with Turkey, Ukraine
World oil prices fall
OPEC deal unlikely to lead to oil shortage – expert
Iran
Iranian Parliament mandates government to boost missile capabilities
Iran to get natural uranium batch from Russia
Iran in shock following ex-president’s death
Iran reformists hope for more cohesion after Rafsanjani’s death
The status of reformism in the post-Rafsanjani Iran
Iran announces 3 days of mourning over Rafsanjani's death
Iran’s Rafsanjani dies, sources say
Turkey
Erdogan, Tsipras discuss Cyprus peace talks over phone
Turkey-US relations in “sensitive” period: Erdogan
Turkey voices expectations from new US administration
Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Iraqi capital
Turkish Airlines cancels over 470 flights
Al Jazeera survey names Erdogan 'Person of the Year'
Turkish president, UN chief discuss Syria, Cyprus
Central Asia
Uzbek president notes prosecution bodies’ role in forming rule-of-law state
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan to hold consultations in Tashkent
Kazakh teenagers planned terror attacks in Russia
US not to change its ambassador to Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan names first deputy state adviser
Uzbekistan, South Korea mull co-op prospects
New appointment in Turkmen industry ministry
World
Belarus introduces 5-day visa-free regime for citizens of 80 countries
Ivory Coast PM resigns, dissolves government
Driver in Jerusalem truck-ramming attack likely daesh supporter - Israeli PM
At least four dead in Palestinian truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem (UPDATE)
Islamic State claims Baghdad car bomb attack
At least 12 killed, 50 wounded in eastern Baghdad car bombing
US special units said to join in operation to eliminate Kim Jong-un in case of war: source