Belarus has no reason not to extradite Lapshin to Azerbaijan: Lukashenko

WB vice president to mull co-op prospects in Baku

Trump continues tweet attacks on Iran, Zarif reacts (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan presented OPEC with January oil output data
Azerbaijani presidential aide meets king of Saudi Arabia
Tickets for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix bought in over 40 countries
Azerbaijan to establish program on flight safety
Armenia’s information on Azerbaijani armed forces’ losses – lie
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 13 times in 24 hours
Business
OPEC oil basket price up
Statoil makes new gas discovery
Threat of new US sanctions on Iran push oil prices up
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 3
Azerbaijani finance ministry to put up manat bonds for auction
CBA: Inflation to be considered while setting key rate
Kazakhstan revives plans for oil route through Azerbaijan
USD 1,9111 -0,47%
EUR 2,0561 -0,71%
GBP 2,3929 -1,61%
RUB 0,0322 +0,93%
Latest
Iran
Iran takes reciprocal measures against new US sanctions
Iran denies entry to US wrestlers
Three die in avalanche in Iran, official included
The Times of Israel: Armenia-Iran railway project doomed to failure
Iran, Denmark trade turnover up by 60%
Senior official: Iran refuses to give in to US threats
Donald Trump: US gave Iran life-line through nuclear deal
Turkey
Turkish FM inaugurates TIKA office in Mexico
Turkey plans to use airships for border security
Turkish armed forces neutralize over 50 IS terrorists in Syria
Erdogan: FETO members became unthinking slaves
Turkish PM urges global community to support refugees
Turkey’s January exports up by 15%
Turkish lawmakers welcome idea of traveling to Syria with Russian MPs
Central Asia
Ashgabat, Riyadh mull co-op prospects
TAPI project: Active talks underway to bring in more investors
Turkmenistan, UAE to hold business talks
Russia sends back over 73 tons of food from Kazakhstan
Kazakh president urges banks to merge
Turkmen president to visit Qatar
Earthquakes hit Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
World
Austria, Georgia mull protracted conflicts
Trump administration blocking legal status for some Muslim immigrants: lawsuit
White House rolls back rule restricting gun sales to severely mentally ill
U.S. warns North Korea of 'overwhelming' response if nuclear arms used
U.S. House begins work on first policies to change Obamacare
Several feared injured in massive blast in Paris suburbs
Brazil's Temer lifts infrastructure aide to ministry post