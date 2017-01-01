BP: Gas to become second largest fuel source by 2035

Kazakhstan to discuss constitution amendments until March

Enagas: TAP ready to provide capacity to any third party (exclusive)

High-level US delegation to visit Baku
Italy’s delegation to visit Azerbaijan – envoy
Azerbaijan’s trade mission to visit Pakistan
Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Pakistani envoy (PHOTO)
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
OSCE MG vows continued help to Karabakh conflict settlement
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 7 times in 24 hours
Oil prices rising despite growth in US crude stocks
Oil prices rising despite growth in US crude stocks
US crude oil imports drop
ADB postpones review of loan issuance for North-South project
WB: World oil demand to rise by 1.3% in 2017
US, Iran's oil output unlikely to be as much as expected
Libya to end foreign investment moratorium in oil sector
Turkmenistan reacts to Iran’s statements on gas dispute
Iran, Turkey sign banking co-op deal
Iran, Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan‎ to co-op in economy, tourism (PHOTO)
Iranian Parliament’s security chief in Pakistan
Lebanon’s Aoun to pay visit to Iran
US senators reintroduce Iran non-nuclear sanctions bill
WTO chief to attend Iran’s tourism event
Turkish soldier martyred in north Syria operations
Turkey’s energy minister due in Azerbaijan
Turkish Airliner makes emergency landing in Iran
Istanbul rocket attacker arrested in western Turkey, police say
Turkish President Erdogan says Foreign Ministry working for meeting with Trump
Turkish MPs approve constitution change
Rocket attacks target police, AK Party HQs in Istanbul (UPDATE)
Ashgabat, Tashkent hold political consultations
Direct flight to connect Astana and Warsaw
Turkmen refinery develops production of paving bitumen
Beijing hosts next round of Uzbek-Chinese political discussions
Kazakhstan to put constitution reforms up for nationwide discussion
Share of Russian banks in Kazakhstan decreasing
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan keen to boost trade turnover
Vienna hosts OSCE Chairmanship Business Conference 2017
Cavusoglu, Lavrov mull Syria talks
Blanket of fog disrupts air travel at airports in London
US Senate confirms Pompeo to be Trump's CIA director
At least 1 dead after small plane crashes in Arizona
Syria peace talks get underway in Kazakhstan
Trump Organization documents say he has resigned from more than 400 businesses