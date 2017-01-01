Iran Khodro, Peugeot invest €100M in JV

IDB vows support to Azerbaijan in transition to non-oil economy

Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by president of American Jewish Committee (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan
Mild quake hits Caspian Sea
Azerbaijan talks in PACE about Armenian atrocities
Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Chain-reaction collision on Baku-Sumgait road (PHOTO)
68th Republic Day of India celebrated in Baku (PHOTO)
Transparency of OSCE Yerevan Office should be ensured: Azerbaijan
Fire in Baku’s Sovetsky: 1 killed, 2 injured (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATED)
Business
Azerbaijani oil prices for Jan. 23-27
Azerbaijani Central Bank to raise 150M manats at auction
OPEC output reductions unlikely to continue beyond 3Q2017
Azerbaijan sets manat average rate for Jan. 30
Azerbaijan, Ukraine ink co-op program on social policy (PHOTO)
Oil prices start to rise after dip due to US output growth
OPEC oil basket price rises
Latest
Iran
UN’s Afghanistan envoy urges Iran’s stabilizing role
Iran summons Swiss ambassador over US ban on Muslims
Iran arrests near 2,000 cultural heritage smugglers in 9 months
Firefighters successfully quench fire at Tehran refinery
Iran’s Zarif criticizes Donald Trump’s Muslim ban
Iran police seize over 8 tons of narcotics in 1 week
Iran to US: Not the time to build walls between nations
Turkey
Turkish soldier martyred near Syria's Al-Bab
Turkey eyes to expand customs co-op with Georgia
18 Daesh terrorists 'neutralized' in north Syria
Turkish, UK Prime Ministers agree on closer cooperation in fighting terrorism
Turkey’s Erdogan, British PM discuss boosting trade relations, Syria, Cyprus in Ankara
Turkish president receives UK prime minister
Turkish police arrest 17 Daesh suspects in Istanbul
Central Asia
CIS mission observing presidential campaign in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan prepares program of events on Energy Charter
Turkmenistan names new rep at ICAO
Media Week wraps up in Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau Refinery to build new sulfur plant
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan studying prospects of co-op
Ashgabat hosts water coordination forum of Central Asia
World
Trump issues statement defending travel bans
Trump reaffirms US commitment to NATO in conversation with Hollande
Trump to hold talks with Saudi, Emirati, South Korean leaders on Sunday
White House: Conversation of Putin, Trump 'significant start' to mend ties
Trump invites German chancellor Merkel to Washington
Trump, Putin agree on need for cooperation in fighting terrorism
Putin, Trump having phone call - White House