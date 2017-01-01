Continued air defense shooting in downtown Tehran (VIDEO)

Continued air defense shooting in downtown Tehran (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan, WB sign loan agreement on TANAP (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan, WB sign loan agreement on TANAP (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, WB set to sign loan deal on TANAP today

Azerbaijan, WB set to sign loan deal on TANAP today
Azerbaijan
Envoy: Azerbaijan-Romania relations continue to develop
Envoy: Azerbaijan-Romania relations continue to develop
Azerbaijani FM to attend OIC meeting
Czech industry, trade minister arrives in Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Kyrgyz president
Azerbaijani serviceman killed during Armenian provocation
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times in 24 hours
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 38 times in 24 hours
Business
New appointment in Bank of Baku
New appointment in Bank of Baku
New appointments in Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes
OPEC basket rises in price
New director general appointed in SOCAR Georgia Petroleum
Three countries may cut oil output beyond agreed level
Manat’s average rate set at 1.8045 AZN/USD for Jan. 17
World oil prices down
USD 1,7867 0,00%
EUR 1,8959 -0,06%
GBP 2,1495 -1,14%
RUB 0,0300 -0,33%
Latest
Iran
Iran not seeking collapse of Saudi government
Iran not seeking collapse of Saudi government
Iran oil minister says “era of expensive oil” has come
Iran government owes over $216B
Interpol hands over economic corruption suspect to Iran
Iranian president calls for expansion of ties with Albania
Sri Lanka keen to resume oil import from Iran
German business delegation to visit Iran early February
Turkey
Blast in southeastern Turkey kills policeman (VIDEO)
Blast in southeastern Turkey kills policeman (VIDEO)
Turkish MPs pass Article 17 of Constitution change
Turkish FM: Turkey, Russia to invite US to Syria talks
2016 border security measures includes 330 km of walls
Turkey neutralizes over 2,000 terrorists in Syria since Aug 2016
Turkish MPs pass Article 9 of new Constitution
Turkish FM to visit Israel
Central Asia
Turkmenistan, Georgia ink deal on oil transportation
Turkmenistan, Georgia ink deal on oil transportation
Ex-head of Kazakh President’s Administration arrested
Kazakhstan, UAE sign several co-op documents
Kyrgyz Prime Minister arrives at crash site of Turkish plane
Kyrgyz government members left for plane crash site
New appointments in Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers
Turkmen president says important to ensure economic stability
World
Lavrov, Cavusoglu mull preparations for Syria talks
Lavrov, Cavusoglu mull preparations for Syria talks
Turkey to send commission to probe plane crash near Bishkek
CIA director warns Trump to watch what he says, be careful on Russia
Trumps offers to end some Russian sanctions for nuclear arms cut
Death toll rises to 27 in latest Brazil prison riot
China economy faces more pressure and global uncertainty: premier
Trump wants to hold summit with Putin