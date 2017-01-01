-
Saudi king agrees in call with Trump to support Syria, Yemen safe zones: White House
Other News
03:30
Trump issues statement defending travel bans
Other News
02:23
Thousands protest Trump travel bans at White House
Other News
01:15
Valls cedes victory in French socialist presidential primaries to Hamon
Other News
00:26
Police in Germany say the bodies of 6 teenagers found in a garden house.
Other News
29 January 23:11
Emirates changes pilot, crew rosters on U.S. flights after Trump order
Other News
29 January 22:15
UN’s Afghanistan envoy urges Iran’s stabilizing role
Politics
29 January 20:51
Turkish soldier martyred near Syria's Al-Bab
Turkey
29 January 19:46
Iran Khodro, Peugeot invest €100M in JV
Business
29 January 19:03
Rescuers find 25 tourists from disappeared boat near Malaysia, six still missing (UPDATE)
Other News
29 January 18:24
Iranian company to develop 3 oil fields in Khuzestan Province
Business
29 January 17:47
Iran summons Swiss ambassador over US ban on Muslims
Politics
29 January 17:29
Merkel: Struggle against terrorism cannot justify Trump's blanket entry ban
Other News
29 January 17:06
BP to finalize talks with Iran over South Fields
Business
29 January 16:57
Iran’s exchange, gold market back to normal days
Business
29 January 16:34
EgyptAir instructed to deny boarding US-bound flights to nationals of 7 states
Other News
29 January 16:16
Mild quake hits Caspian Sea
Society
29 January 15:19
Turkey eyes to expand customs co-op with Georgia
World
29 January 15:08
IDB vows support to Azerbaijan in transition to non-oil economy
Economy news
29 January 15:02
Iran arrests near 2,000 cultural heritage smugglers in 9 months
Society
29 January 14:41
Iranian minister denies state’s deep involvement in car industry
Business
29 January 13:51
Construction of GTL plant starts in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
29 January 13:43
18 Daesh terrorists 'neutralized' in north Syria
Turkey
29 January 13:17
Industry minister introduces Renault’s partner in Iran
Business
29 January 13:15
CIS mission observing presidential campaign in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
29 January 12:57
Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by president of American Jewish Committee (PHOTO)
Politics
29 January 12:34
Azerbaijan talks in PACE about Armenian atrocities
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
29 January 12:13
Firefighters successfully quench fire at Tehran refinery
Business
29 January 11:59
Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
29 January 11:24
Iran’s Zarif criticizes Donald Trump’s Muslim ban
Politics
29 January 11:18
Trump reaffirms US commitment to NATO in conversation with Hollande
Other News
29 January 10:55
UK PM disagrees with US entry ban, pledges to respond if Britons affected
Other News
29 January 09:59
EU implementing energy project in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas
29 January 08:00
Trump to hold talks with Saudi, Emirati, South Korean leaders on Sunday
Other News
29 January 07:17
Trump, Turnbull discuss US-Australian ties, situation in Asia-Pacific region
Other News
29 January 06:08
Shooting at Tennessee armory leaves 10 wounded, three still hospitalized
Other News
29 January 04:54
White House: Conversation of Putin, Trump 'significant start' to mend ties
Other News
29 January 03:46
Trump orders Pentagon to send plan to defeat ISIS within 30 days
Other News
29 January 02:36
Trump invites German chancellor Merkel to Washington
Other News
29 January 01:33
Trump, Putin agree on need for cooperation in fighting terrorism
Other News
29 January 00:26
UN agencies urge Trump to allow refugees entry
Other News
28 January 23:32
Turkish, UK Prime Ministers agree on closer cooperation in fighting terrorism
Turkey
28 January 22:23
Putin, Trump having phone call - White House
Other News
28 January 21:35
Almost 50 migrants from Africa rescued off Spanish shore
Other News
28 January 21:17
Green card holders included in Trump ban: Homeland Security
Other News
28 January 20:25
Turkey’s Erdogan, British PM discuss boosting trade relations, Syria, Cyprus in Ankara
Turkey
28 January 19:36
Iran Khodro, Peugeot invest €100M in JV
Business
28 January 19:09
Iran pushes nuclear tests with advanced centrifuges
Politics
28 January 19:07
Five Iraqis, one Yemeni barred from Cairo-New York flight after Trump ban
Arab World
28 January 19:04
Iran signs deals with Europeans to rent 35 oil tankers
Business
28 January 18:50
EU implementing energy project in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas
28 January 17:51
Azerbaijani oil prices for Jan. 23-27
Oil&Gas
28 January 17:45
Iran lifts duty on rice
Business
28 January 17:41
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas
28 January 17:21
National Iranian Drilling Company announces tender
Business
28 January 17:12
Oil production at South Pars postponed
Business
28 January 16:52
Iran starts MDI exports to Peru
Business
28 January 16:46
Turkish president receives UK prime minister
Turkey
28 January 16:35
Turkmenistan prepares program of events on Energy Charter
Turkmenistan
28 January 16:27
Iran nabs gold smuggle band
Business
28 January 15:51
Iran police seize over 8 tons of narcotics in 1 week
Society
28 January 15:47
Turkmenistan names new rep at ICAO
Turkmenistan
28 January 15:43
Iran’s Bank Tejarat sues EU for sanctions
Business
28 January 15:39
Iran’s drilling firm to hold tender for lease of downhole motors
Business
28 January 15:34
IDB ready to be shareholder of Islamic bank in Azerbaijan
Economy news
28 January 15:32
Iran’s free trade zone to hold tender on hotel construction
Business
28 January 15:13
Restorations in liberated lands – Azerbaijan’s message to int’l organizations: Ahmadov
Politics
28 January 14:53
Iran ready for gas talks with Turkmenistan, says compensation first
Business
28 January 14:40
Uzbek Commodity Exchange’s trade turnover up
Uzbekistan
28 January 13:56
Iran unveils car output details
Business
28 January 13:45
Ali Hasanov: Ambassadors to visit liberated Jojug Marjanli
Politics
28 January 13:25
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
28 January 13:18
Iran to US: Not the time to build walls between nations
Politics
28 January 13:15
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news
28 January 12:42
IDB vows support to Azerbaijan in transition to non-oil economy
Economy news
28 January 12:11
Chain-reaction collision on Baku-Sumgait road (PHOTO)
Society
28 January 11:22
Turkmenistan actively building its TAPI section
Turkmenistan
28 January 11:03
Producer price index in Iran increases by 4%
Business
28 January 11:01
Media Week wraps up in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan
28 January 10:59
68th Republic Day of India celebrated in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics
28 January 10:17
Uzbekistan Airways announces tender
Economy news
28 January 10:11
Azerbaijani Central Bank to raise 150M manats at auction
Economy news
28 January 09:32
Over 40 deaths from yellow fever confirmed in Brazil
Other News
28 January 08:28
EBRD supports Azerbaijan in rehab of key regional roads (Exclusive)
Economy news
28 January 08:00
British actor John Hurt dead at 77
Other News
28 January 07:31
Turkish police arrest 17 Daesh suspects in Istanbul
Turkey
28 January 07:11
Boeing receives $2.1Bln order to build more KC-46 pegasus air tankers
Other News
28 January 06:38
Trump-Putin talks over telephone scheduled for 21:00 on Saturday
Other News
28 January 05:25
Transparency of OSCE Yerevan Office should be ensured: Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
28 January 04:14
US senate majority leader advises Trump not to lift sanctions on Russia
Other News
28 January 03:39
US house speaker says anti-Russian sanctions should stay in place
Other News
28 January 01:43
Military aircraft crashes
Other News
28 January 01:10
US, Mexico agree to work out differences on border wall
Other News
28 January 00:11
Trump wants good relationship with Russia, May says sanctions should stay
Other News
27 January 23:48
Government increases its stake in the International Bank of Azerbaijan
Economy news
27 January 22:42
Trump and Nieto talk on phone
Other News
27 January 22:35
Iran may cancel Peace Pipeline deal with Pakistan
Business
27 January 21:36
SOCAR: 21,600 tons of aviation fuel sent to Ukraine
Oil&Gas
27 January 21:30