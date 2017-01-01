Turkmenistan seeking for new oil, gas fields

Turkmenistan seeking for new oil, gas fields
Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Iranian president

Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Iranian president
Ilham Aliyev orders to increase minimum monthly wage

Ilham Aliyev orders to increase minimum monthly wage
Azerbaijan
Snowfall in Moscow no hindrance to today’s flights from Baku
Snowfall in Moscow no hindrance to today’s flights from Baku
Foreign Secretary: UK to continue to assist OSCE Minsk Group's efforts
Insured part of labor pensions in Azerbaijan to be indexed
Armenia continues breaking ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Turkish embassy issues statement on January 20 anniversary
FM: Azerbaijan aims to strengthen ties with Islamic countries
Vietnam oil & gas group interested in Azerbaijan’s assistance
Business
Charter flights launched between Azerbaijan, Kuwait
Charter flights launched between Azerbaijan, Kuwait
New appointment at Bank of Baku
Oil rises for second day as supply tightens, but U.S. stocks weigh
Azerbaijan, UN preparing joint action plan: minister
Azerbaijan, UN set economic co-op priorities
Confidence in OPEC deal to improve: Saudi minister
New chair of VTB Bank Azerbaijan supervisory board appointed
USD 1,8311 0,00%
EUR 1,9483 0,00%
GBP 2,2482 0,00%
RUB 0,0308 0,00%
Latest
Iran
Two earthquakes hit Iran
Two earthquakes hit Iran
Iranian delegation due in Kazakhstan for Syria talks
Rouhani visits Tehran’s collapsed Plasco building (VIDEO)
Khamenei’s advisor replaces Rafsanjani in Azad University
Iran to curb gas flaring in refineries
Zarif: Trump will be surprised if he rejects nuclear deal
Iran’s leading carmakers produce sub-standard vehicles
Turkey
Turkish MPs approve constitution change
Turkish MPs approve constitution change
Rocket attacks target police, AK Party HQs in Istanbul (UPDATE)
Daesh martyrs 5 Turkish soldiers near Syria's Al-Bab
2 suspects remanded over Russian envoy’s assassination
Reina nightclub attacker who killed 39 nabbed in Istanbul (PHOTO)
Blast in southeastern Turkey kills 4 policemen (VIDEO) (UPDATING)
Turkish MPs pass Article 17 of Constitution change
Central Asia
Turkmenistan should be among industrialized countries
Turkmenistan should be among industrialized countries
Deputy FMs of SCO member states mull co-op issues
Turkmen president offers condolences to his Iranian counterpart
Turkmen agricultural producers to get preferential loans
Uzbekistan, Russia exchange views on co-op issues
Mirziyoyev offers condolences to Iranian, Italian presidents
Turkmenistan aims to eliminate consequences of Aral Sea crisis
World
Death toll in India train derailment rises to 23 (UPDATE)
Death toll in India train derailment rises to 23 (UPDATE)
Trump says he respects CIA in his first visit to headquarters
Accident at power plant in Armenia
Organizers estimate 500,000 at women's march on Washington
Dutch people celebrate official launch of tulip season
Italy bus crash leaves more than a dozen dead
Two Killed in Tel Aviv Shooting