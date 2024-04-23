Armenian majority's rife anti-Azerbaijani mood to yield no good - filmmaker (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The Baku Network expert platform has aired the next episode of the Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov analytical video project, Trend reports.

Ayaz Salayev, an Azerbaijani filmmaker, made an appearance on the program.



When asked about the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Salayev stated that the only present issue is ideology.



He claimed that nothing good will happen in Armenia as long as there is an anti-Azerbaijani popular mood.

“As Professor Preobrazhensky (the hero of Mikhail Bulgakov’s story) said, there is chaos in our heads. Until this is eradicated, nothing will happen,” he added.