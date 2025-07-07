Innovation from AZAL: plan your trips more conveniently with a new online service

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, has introduced a new online feature that allows passengers to plan their trips more easily and protect themselves from fare changes.

The new “Hold the Price” service enables passengers to secure the current ticket price for 24 or 72 hours without immediate payment.

This feature is particularly designed for those who need more time to finalize their flight decisions. It allows passengers to ensure that the fare remains unchanged while they finalize their plans and postpone the payment process until they are ready.

The service is simple and accessible. Passengers can activate the “Hold the Price” feature after selecting a flight on the official website www.azal.az or via the AZAL mobile app. Once activated, the system automatically holds the selected ticket price for the chosen duration – 24 or 72 hours.

The pricing for this service is as follows:

If there are 7 or more days left until departure, a 72-hour fare lock costs 10 EUR.

If there are 4 to 7 days left until departure, a 24-hour fare lock costs 20 EUR.

The payment must be made online via a bank card. This amount is not included in the ticket price and is non-refundable.

Within the designated period, the passenger can access the “Manage Booking” section to complete the ticket purchase. If the purchase is not finalized within this period, the reservation is automatically cancelled, and the fare lock fee is not refunded.

After securing the fare, passengers can also use the same section to access additional services such as seat selection, extra baggage, and other options.

For more information, please visit: https://www.azal.az/en/information/hold-the-price/