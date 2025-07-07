Kazakh analyst portrays Azerbaijan's economic and geopolitical liaison with ECO nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The holding of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Azerbaijan's Khankendi has acquired particular relevance against the backdrop of current geopolitical challenges, Professor and political analyst from Kazakhstan Dulatbek Kydyrbekuly told Trend.

In analyzing the implications of the 17th summit of the ECO convened in Khankendi, the expert underscored Azerbaijan's pivotal position within the dynamically evolving geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus region.



Kydyrbekuly articulated that Iran's involvement signifies an inclination towards fostering a multilateral discourse.



"While the ECO summit is on the agenda, given the prevailing circumstances, it embodies both a unique symbolic resonance and practical implications," the professor underscored.



He articulated that Baku, positioned at the nexus of critical transportation and energy corridors, possesses all the foundational elements to evolve into the pivotal axis of a novel framework for regional security and economic collaboration.

According to him, special attention is paid to transport and logistics issues in the ECO development strategy. For Azerbaijan, as well as for Kazakhstan, it's fundamentally important to develop directions through the Caspian Sea towards Europe. This requires stable agreements and trusting relations with countries such as Turkmenistan, Iran and Afghanistan.

Kydyrbekuly also emphasized that Kazakhstan's foreign policy is focused on deepening integration with the countries of Central Asia and strengthening ties with key partners in the region, primarily with Azerbaijan. This, according to him, is in line with the general strategy of the ECO, within which Baku plays an important, and in some cases, key role.

"The success of Kazakhstan in the diplomatic and geopolitical arena is the success of the entire Central Asian region, and therefore all ECO countries, primarily Türkiye and Azerbaijan," he concluded.

