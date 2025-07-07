Azerbaijan sees surge in UnionPay card transactions
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
By late May 2025, 200 transactions totaling 30,000 manat ($17,650) were made with UnionPay cards in Azerbaijan. Compared to April, transactions doubled while the volume dropped by 40 percent. At the end of April, there were 100 transactions worth 50,000 manat ($29,410).
