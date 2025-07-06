Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan Materials 6 July 2025 23:40 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani wrestlers win two bronze medals at European Youth Championships

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Freestyle wrestling competitions are ongoing in Caorle, Italy, as part of the European Youth Championships under 20, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan’s Omar Gulmamedov secured a bronze medal in the 74 kg weight category, edging out Ukraine’s Bohdan Oliynyk by the last points rule with a 7:7 score.

Another bronze was added to Azerbaijan’s tally by Anar Jafarli in the 92 kg division. In the third-place match, he defeated Georgia’s Sandro Kurashvili with a score of 7:4.

Other Azerbaijani wrestlers remain in contention as the tournament continues.

