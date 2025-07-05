US Embassy dismisses fake reports about urging citizens to leave Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijab, July 5. The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has denied fake reports circulating on disinformation websites claiming that American citizens have been urged to immediately leave the country, Trend reports.

“Have you seen this fake ‘breaking news’ on disinformation sites? While it is obviously not true, these messages teach us a valuable lesson about identifying disinformation,” the Embassy said in a statement.

The Embassy emphasized that for accurate and reliable information, people should always refer to official sources. “We always update them when we have important information,” it added.

The embassy noted that currently, the travel advisory level for Azerbaijan remains at Level 2, which is the same as for countries like Italy or Spain.