Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
June 23
|
1.7
|
June 30
|
1.7
|
June 24
|
1.7
|
July 1
|
1.7
|
June 25
|
1.7
|
July 2
|
1.7
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
1.7
|
June 27
|
-
|
July 4
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0085 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.03524 manat and amounted to 2.0021 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
June 23
|
1.9536
|
June 30
|
1.9944
|
June 24
|
1.9729
|
July 1
|
2.0035
|
June 25
|
1.9741
|
July 2
|
2.0054
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
2.0043
|
June 27
|
-
|
July 4
|
2.0029
|
Average rate per week
|
1.96686
|
Average rate per week
|
2.0021
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble went down by 0.0178 this week; however, the weighted average decreased by 0.00886 manat and amounted to 2.15954 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
June 23
|
2.1656
|
June 30
|
2.1616
|
June 24
|
2.1656
|
July 1
|
2.1707
|
June 25
|
2.1739
|
July 2
|
2.1663
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
2.1553
|
June 27
|
-
|
July 4
|
2.1438
|
Average rate per week
|
2.1684
|
Average rate per week
|
2.15954
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0001 manat, amounting to 0.0427 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat and amounted to 0.04266 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
June 23
|
0.0428
|
June 30
|
0.0426
|
June 24
|
0.0429
|
July 1
|
0.0427
|
June 25
|
0.0429
|
July 2
|
0.0427
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
0.0426
|
June 27
|
-
|
July 4
|
0.0427
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0428
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04266
Since June 26 and 27 are non-working days in Azerbaijan, exchange rate figures for those dates were not published.
