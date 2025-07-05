President Erdoğan talks about prospects for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The peace agreement to be signed by Armenia and Azerbaijan will change the situation in the region. Thanks to the rapprochement that will be achieved, we will witness new historic windows of opportunity opening one after another, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters on a plane returning from a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Peace and stability in the South Caucasus benefits everyone. The diplomatic framework of the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia has already been finalized. Meetings held in Brussels, Moscow, and Tbilisi at the end of 2024 resulted in agreement on the final text of the peace agreement.

Although Armenia initially opposed the Zangezur corridor, it has begun to show a more flexible approach to participating in economic integration. “The development of this region is an opportunity not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Armenia, for us, for Iran and other countries,” President Erdoğan emphasized.

The Turkish leader once again emphasized the special significance of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.

"Our legal and moral relations with Azerbaijan are different from relations with other countries. We are connected with Azerbaijan not only by friendship, but also by brotherhood. The expression “two states, one nation” is not accidental; it carries a deep meaning and has a concrete basis. We have proved it many times throughout history. Therefore, we cannot look at the events taking place in this region from the sidelines and indifferently," he emphasized.