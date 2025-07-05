President Tokayev appoints new Kazakh ambassador to EU and NATO

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 5. The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed a new Head of the Representative Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

“Roman Vassilenko has been appointed the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Head of the Representative Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the European Union and NATO. He has been relieved of his previous position,” the statement said.

Previously, this position was held by Margulan Baymukhan, who was dismissed from the post by President Tokayev.

Roman Vasilenko graduated with honors from the Military Academy of Economics, Finance, and Law of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. He is a translator-secretary and a specialist in international law.

He served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Slovak Republic from 2019 through 2022. Since January 2022, he has served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He speaks English, French, Vietnamese, and Slovak. He holds the diplomatic rank of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador.