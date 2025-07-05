Kazakhstan, US strengthen ties through meetings on sustainable and tech projects
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Alibek Kuantyrov, conducted meetings in the US with international financial organizations and private sector representatives to discuss improving investment climate assessments, advancing mining projects, and expanding cooperation in sustainable energy, biotechnology, and technology.
