President of Iran praises outcomes of visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5.​ The meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was organized in a positive and friendly atmosphere, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a press conference in Tehran after returning from the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Trend reports.

According to him, positive agreements in the field of economic and regional cooperation were formed at this meeting.

The Iranian president noted that the meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was very positive and constructive. The meeting centered on economic issues, and consultations were held on further diplomatic coordination.

Pezeshkian stated that constructive talks were held at the meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Efforts for mutual understanding and necessary support for the development of relations between the two countries were noted. The meeting also focused on the strengthening of diplomatic and joint economic cooperation.

The Iranian president added that during his meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, the importance of developing relations between the two countries in economic, scientific, and transportation fields was emphasized. The meeting emphasized strengthening the cooperation process between the two countries.

"Such visits can create conditions for strengthening relations between Muslim countries. Officials and specialists in the fields of science, transportation, and culture should be more active. Mutual visits should not be limited to the level of presidents. Ministers and deputy ministers should keep the agreements reached in their work agendas," he asserted.

The 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization was held in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city on July 4.