Hosting the ECO Summit in Khankendi, Karabakh, holds special significance - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Hosting today’s Summit (the 17th ECO Summit – ed.) in Khankendi, Karabakh, holds special significance, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

Recalling that several major international events have already taken place in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the head of state noted: “I would like to highlight the Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers held in Shusha in 2023, the first informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in 2024, and the trilateral Summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan in Lachin this May.”