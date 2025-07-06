Azerbaijan's Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road project wins international award (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road project has been named the winner in the “Innovative Construction Methodology” category by the International Road Federation, Eyyub Huseynov, a project engineer at the Azerbaijan State Agency of Automobile Roads (AAYDA), told Trend.

According to him, the road infrastructure in the liberated territories is being built to high standards that fully meet modern requirements. The Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, in particular, has been equipped with reinforced concrete and metal safety barriers, fencing, and lighting systems along its entire length.

“The new road serves as an alternative to the ‘Victory Road’ and is significantly shorter,” Huseynov noted. “While the Victory Road is 101 kilometers long, the new highway stretches for 81.7 kilometers, reducing the travel distance by 19.3 kilometers. The first 48 kilometers of the road, classified as the first technical category, consist of six lanes, while the remaining 33.7 kilometers have four lanes.”

He added that the route includes extensive infrastructure to ensure safe and efficient transportation. “Along the entire stretch, there is one major interchange, 11 bridges, seven tunnels, six viaducts, underpasses, and other essential facilities. The total length of bridges built within the framework of this project reaches 1,557 meters,” Huseynov said.

Providing further updates on construction progress, the agency representative emphasized that the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway connects the districts of Fuzuli, Khojavend, Khojaly, and Shusha, and originates from the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Agbend-Zangezur corridor highway.