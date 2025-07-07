Iran sees export growth via its Bushehr Province )

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Product exports through the customs of Bushehr Province in southern Iran reached $2.75 billion, totaling 7.65 million tons, from March 21 through June 21, 2025, the head of Bushehr Province’s customs, Ali Soleimani, told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that 20 percent of Iran’s total non-oil exports of 34.5 million tons were shipped through Bushehr customs.

Soleimani explained that the main exports included gas condensate, cement, fish and shrimp, gypsum, fruits, and vegetables, primarily destined for China, the UAE, India, Pakistan, Oman, Brazil, Türkiye, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The official also mentioned that imports through Bushehr customs amounted to $483 million and 180,000 tons over the three months. Imported goods included rice, power plant equipment, and automobile spare parts.

Soleimani added that these products mainly came from the UAE, China, India, Russia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, Japan, Thailand, and Germany.

The data from Iran’s Customs Administration shows that the country's non-oil exports totaled approximately $11.7 billion and 34.5 million tons in these three months. Compared to the same period last year, non-oil exports decreased by 14.4 percent in value and 9.3 percent in weight.

Meanwhile, Iran imported nine million tons of non-oil products worth $13 billion, showing an 11.7 percent decrease in value and a 4.35 percent decrease in weight compared to the same period last year.

