Kazakhstan sees sharp increase in Qatari investment inflows in 2024

Photo: Kazakh Invest

On July 4, 2024, the seventh meeting of the High-Level Intergovernmental Commission between Kazakhstan and Qatar was held in Astana. Key topics discussed included political, trade, economic, and investment cooperation. Gabidulla Ospankulov highlighted a significant increase in Qatari investments in Kazakhstan, which grew 17-fold to $156 million in 2024.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register