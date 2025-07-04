Kazakhstan sees sharp increase in Qatari investment inflows in 2024
Photo: Kazakh Invest
On July 4, 2024, the seventh meeting of the High-Level Intergovernmental Commission between Kazakhstan and Qatar was held in Astana. Key topics discussed included political, trade, economic, and investment cooperation. Gabidulla Ospankulov highlighted a significant increase in Qatari investments in Kazakhstan, which grew 17-fold to $156 million in 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy