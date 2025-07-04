Kazakhstan’s Almaty turns Into BYD electric bus production hotspot

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Almaty's region

The Akim of Almaty, Darkhan Satybaldy, met with BYD’s Central Asia Managing Director to discuss launching local production of BYD electric buses at Astana Motors' plant. The project includes phased localization, beginning with assembly and progressing to full manufacturing. The B12 model, equipped with a safe and efficient Blade Battery, will be produced.

