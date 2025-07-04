Kazakhstan’s Almaty turns Into BYD electric bus production hotspot
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Almaty's region
The Akim of Almaty, Darkhan Satybaldy, met with BYD’s Central Asia Managing Director to discuss launching local production of BYD electric buses at Astana Motors' plant. The project includes phased localization, beginning with assembly and progressing to full manufacturing. The B12 model, equipped with a safe and efficient Blade Battery, will be produced.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy