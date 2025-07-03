Estonia and Israel take ties to new heights with embassy launch in Tallinn

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tzahkna met with Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar in Tallinn on July 2 as part of Sa'ar's first official visit to Estonia and discussed issues related to strengthening bilateral relations, regional and global security, as well as current humanitarian issues in the Middle East, Trend reports.

Minister Tsahkna welcomed Israel’s decision to open an embassy in Tallinn soon, calling it a major milestone in Estonian-Israeli relations.

“This step will elevate our partnership to a new level,” Tsahkna said. He also expressed Estonia’s interest in Israel’s expertise in civil defense and innovation. In return, Estonia is eager to share its leadership in digital governance, an area that drew particular interest from the Israeli delegation.

The ministers exchanged views on the wider security environment, including Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and the broader implications for international stability. “As frontline countries, Estonia and Israel face similar security challenges,” Tsahkna noted. “It’s crucial that we remain united in our commitment to shared security.”

Tsahkna also highlighted the importance of global support for Ukraine. “The consequences of the war go far beyond Europe,” he said. “We urge all democratic nations to stand with Ukraine and provide the support needed to protect its people.”

Turning to the Middle East, Tsahkna emphasized the need to prevent further regional escalation and condemned destabilizing foreign influences. He called for a diplomatic approach toward Iran and reiterated Estonia’s stance on humanitarian aid in Gaza. “Access to life-saving assistance must be immediate and unrestricted,” he said, urging protection for civilians and a long-term vision for peace.

“A sustainable future for both Israel and Palestine is essential,” Tsahkna stated. “Estonia continues to support a two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting peace and security for both peoples.”

He also extended condolences to the families of hostages and called for their immediate release. “All hostages must be freed. Our thoughts are with their loved ones,” he said.