Don’t miss out on the exciting discounts and opportunities of
the summer season. With the Yelo installment card, you can buy your
favorite products in installments over 2–24 months — with no
interest or commission. Thanks to this feature, available across
our partner network, shopping for your favorite products in
installments has never been easier.
Using the card is also very convenient — there’s no need to present a physical card at checkout. Simply inform the cashier that you’d like to pay in installments and confirm the request in the Yelo App.
Make your summer shopping more convenient and rewarding, order your Yelo installment card today and enjoy all its benefits: https://bit.ly/4lBAnCT.
Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.
Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!
Shop at partners — pay in installments with no interest!
Don’t miss out on the exciting discounts and opportunities of
the summer season. With the Yelo installment card, you can buy your
favorite products in installments over 2–24 months — with no
interest or commission. Thanks to this feature, available across
our partner network, shopping for your favorite products in
installments has never been easier.