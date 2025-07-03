Azerbaijan's Mastercard transactions experience downturn
Photo: Mastercard
As of May, 77.3 million transactions were made using MasterCard cards issued by Azerbaijani financial institutions. The total transaction volume reached 5 billion manat (about $2.94 billion). Both the number and volume of transactions decreased compared to April.
