Iran comes out with minting regional AI center within ECO framework

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4. Iran proposes establishing a regional artificial intelligence (AI) center within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian said during the 17th ECO summit, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"New technologies and artificial intelligence are changing the economy. If our countries do not prepare for digital transformation, they will lag behind global players. We propose to create a specialized regional center for artificial intelligence under the auspices of the ECO," he said.

Pezeshkian mentioned that the organization's member countries need to get their ducks in a row and bolster the transport infrastructure that links domestic and interregional routes.

"Iran and its transit neighbors play a key role in this. It is necessary to develop logistics networks and ensure international standards at borders and ports," the head of state emphasized.

