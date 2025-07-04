Serbian FM reaffirms EU commitment in talks with German MP (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić held talks with Peter Beyer, a member of the German Bundestag from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), focusing on bilateral relations between the two countries and Serbia's European integration process, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of Serbia.

Minister Đurić emphasized that Germany is Serbia’s top foreign trade partner and expressed satisfaction with the continued upward trend in key areas of economic cooperation, particularly German investments in Serbia.

He reaffirmed Serbia’s firm commitment to the European path, reiterating that full EU membership and the advancement of reform processes in key areas are Serbia’s strategic priorities.

Đurić also highlighted Serbia’s active role in promoting regional cooperation, especially through regional initiatives that contribute concretely to building trust and stability and improving living conditions for people across the region.

The two also chewed the fat about energy security and the green transition, driving home the point that teamwork in renewable energy sources and sustainable development is the name of the game.



Transatlantic relations were also on the table, with a keen eye on their role and significance in the grand scheme of things within the European landscape.



The minister tipped his hat to Germany for throwing their hat in the ring for the Specialized Expo 2027, which is set to be a feather in the cap of international events in the region.



At long last, the Serbian Foreign Minister tipped his hat to the newly elected German government and underscored the need to keep the ball rolling in strengthening the ties that bind Serbia and Germany.

