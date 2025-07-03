Moroccan journalists make visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3.​ Heads and representatives of prominent Moroccan media outlets have visited Azerbaijan at the invitation of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, a source in the committee told Trend.

The guests included representatives of reputable Moroccan media outlets—co-founder and director of the news portal Morocco World News Adnane Bennis, founder and editor-in-chief of Zamane magazine Youssef Chmirou, director of the Al Alam newspaper Abdellah El Bakkali, administrative director of Le Matin Ali Alaoui Sossé, journalist of the online news portal Hespress Ali Ben Harrar, journalist of the newspaper Al Ahdath Al Maghribia Redouane Elbaldi, journalist of the political magazine Maroc Hebdo Aïssa Amourag, and journalist of the Le360 news portal Fatima El Karzabi.

The visit was organized with the aim of conveying Azerbaijan's realities to the international community and promoting the country’s global image, history, culture, and national-spiritual values.

During their stay in Azerbaijan, the foreign journalists will visit liberated territories, in particular Shusha city, to become acquainted with the consequences of the destruction and vandalism committed during the Armenian occupation, as well as with the current situation and the ongoing reconstruction and restoration processes. Official meetings are also planned in a number of state institutions.

The guests began their visit in Baku with a trip to the Alley of Honor, where they paid tribute to the memory of the great statesman and national leader Heydar Aliyev, laying flowers at his grave. At the Martyrs' Alley, they honored the memory of heroic sons who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of the homeland. The guests then visited the Military Trophy Park and the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve. The introductory tour of Baku continued with visits to other landmarks of the city.

To note, in recent years, more than 1,000 foreign historians, political analysts, journalists, and legal experts have visited Azerbaijan, including trips organized by the committee to the liberated territories. They were informed about the damage inflicted on these regions during the Armenian occupation, as well as the reconstruction efforts currently underway in Karabakh. As a result of these visits, hundreds of articles have been published in foreign media.

