KazMunayGas advances energy innovation with successful CHP plant test in Romania

Photo: KazMunayGas

Technological tests for the new combined heat and power (CHP) plant at the Petromidia refinery, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas (KMG), in Romania have been successfully completed. The tests, conducted from February to June 2025, involved the commissioning and verification of two gas turbines operating in cogeneration mode.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register