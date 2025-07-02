Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have been official allies for about a year - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Today marks a significant day in the history of relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. The state visit of the President of Uzbekistan is taking place, as it should, in an atmosphere of brotherhood and mutual understanding, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports.

“Today, both during our one-on-one meeting and at the Interstate Council session, we discussed a broad range of issues concerning bilateral cooperation and once again reaffirmed the strategic, allied nature of our relations. Last year in Tashkent, we signed the Treaty on Allied Relations, the highest and most significant document in relations between any countries. We have officially been allies for about a year now, and we demonstrate this through active cooperation on the international stage, mutual support, and the concrete plans and projects we are implementing across many sectors,” the head of state emphasized.