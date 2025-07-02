Latvia leverages German partnership to forge stronger EU education bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. On Tuesday, July 1, Latvia’s Minister of Education and Science, Dace Melbārde, met with German Ambassador to Latvia, H.E. Gudrun Masloch, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, science, and research, Trend reports.

Minister Melbārde emphasized Germany’s important role in supporting German language education in Latvian schools, fostering academic collaboration between universities, and advancing joint research efforts.

She particularly highlighted Germany’s contribution to Latvia’s education reform, which aims to phase out Russian as a second foreign language by 2030 in favor of the official languages of the EU or EEA. “We greatly appreciate the support of the German Embassy and the Goethe-Institut in providing teacher training and educational materials for German language instruction,” said Melbārde.

The sides also underlined the value of their cooperation in vocational education. With Latvia focusing its vocational and adult education strategy on aligning curricula with labor market needs, Germany was identified as a key partner in strengthening knowledge and skills transfer.

Special mention was given to the newly established Interdisciplinary Center for German Language Studies at the University of Latvia. The center will serve as a platform for international initiatives in the Baltic region and the German-speaking world, as well as support teacher training programs.

Minister Melbārde reiterated Latvia’s strategic goal of becoming a full member of CERN by 2027 and expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation with Germany in the field of artificial intelligence. “AI development is essential both for the EU’s global competitiveness and for the growth of Latvia’s science and economy,” she noted.

The meeting also touched on higher education, including the increasing interest of German students in Latvian universities. In 2025, German nationals accounted for 6.5% of all international students in Latvia, with Riga Stradiņš University standing out as a popular destination.

In closing, Minister Melbārde expressed gratitude for Germany’s continued support and optimism about future collaboration: “Our joint initiatives are a model of how education, science, and innovation can form the foundation of a more secure and united Europe.”