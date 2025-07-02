Sinopec expands its footprint in Kazakhstan with new Mangystau drilling project

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Sinopec International Energy Investment Holdings Netherlands B.V. has launched deep drilling of the C-1 exploration well at Sai-Utes in Kazakhstan's Mangystau region, reaching over 5,500 meters. The project follows extensive seismic surveys conducted from 2023 to 2024, identifying six potential hydrocarbon traps.

