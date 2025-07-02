Kyrgyzstan boosts investor protection with overhauled securities regulations

On July 10, Kyrgyzstan will amend securities laws to boost corporate transparency and align with global standards. Changes include replacing audit commissions with internal audit services, setting market-based share buyback rules, allowing majority shareholders to buy out inactive minorities via court, and updating key securities definitions to improve regulation and attract investment.

