BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Shahin Shikhlinski, head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Yekaterinburg, who was earlier detained by Russian law enforcement, has been released.

Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend that Shikhlinski was released after questioning.

Earlier reports said Shikhlinski had been detained and taken to the Investigative Committee in Sverdlovsk region to give testimony as a witness.