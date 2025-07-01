Kazakhstan’s grain shipments to Iran surge in first half of 2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Grain shipments through Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kuryk ports to Iran surged 12-fold in the first half of 2025. Shipments to the Baltic countries grew 13 times, Black Sea port shipments rose 45 percent, and exports via Baltic ports increased 18 percent.
