Azerbaijani Interior Ministry issues statement on Sputnik Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry has conducted operational-search measures at the office of Sputnik Azerbaijan, and some people were detained, a source in the ministry told Trend.

According to the source, the ministry launched an investigation based on operational information received that the Baku branch of the Rossiya Today (Sputnik Azerbaijan) news agency continued its activities based on illegal financing, despite the suspension of its accreditation in February 2025.

It was underscored that supplementary data will be disseminated.

