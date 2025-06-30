Azerbaijan probes Baku film studio blast in high-profile criminal case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. A criminal case has
been initiated concerning the explosion that occurred on the
premises of the Jafar Jabbarli “Azerbaijanfilm” studio in Baku, the
Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.
The incident occurred late in the evening, around 23:00 (GMT+4)
on June 26 at the Jafar Jabbarly Azerbaijanfilm studio, located on
Moscow Avenue in Baku’s Yasamal district. The explosion was
followed by a fire.
"The Prosecutor General’s Office is conducting a thorough
investigation into the case.
Based on the evidence gathered, criminal charges have been filed
under Articles 314.2 (negligence — failure to perform or improper
performance of official duties due to an official’s careless or
indifferent attitude, resulting in serious consequences) and 224
(violation of regulations governing the registration, storage,
transportation, and use of explosives, flammable materials, and
pyrotechnics).
The preliminary investigation is being handled by the Department
of Criminalistics and Information Technology under the Prosecutor
General’s Office. Further information on the investigation’s
outcome will be shared with the public in due course," the
statement said.
