Azerbaijan probes Baku film studio blast in high-profile criminal case

The incident occurred late in the evening, around 23:00 (GMT+4) on June 26 at the Jafar Jabbarly Azerbaijanfilm studio, located on Moscow Avenue in Baku’s Yasamal district. The explosion was followed by a fire.

"The Prosecutor General’s Office is conducting a thorough investigation into the case.

Based on the evidence gathered, criminal charges have been filed under Articles 314.2 (negligence — failure to perform or improper performance of official duties due to an official’s careless or indifferent attitude, resulting in serious consequences) and 224 (violation of regulations governing the registration, storage, transportation, and use of explosives, flammable materials, and pyrotechnics).

The preliminary investigation is being handled by the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technology under the Prosecutor General’s Office. Further information on the investigation’s outcome will be shared with the public in due course," the statement said.

