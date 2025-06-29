Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan reports enhanced cooperation with major trade partners

29 June 2025
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 29. Uzbekistan maintains trade relations with 189 countries worldwide.

As per the analytics derived from the National Statistics Committee, as reported by Trend, the predominant segments of foreign trade turnover are attributed to China (17.2 percent), Russia (15.4 percent), Kazakhstan (5.7 percent), Türkiye (3.5 percent), and South Korea (2.3 percent).

The principal export collaborators regarding commodities and services for the period spanning January to May 2025 encompassed Russia at 10.8 percent, China at 5.1 percent, Kazakhstan at 3.5 percent, Afghanistan at 3.5 percent, Türkiye at 2.9 percent, France at 2.7 percent, the UAE at 1.5 percent, Kyrgyzstan at 1.4 percent, Tajikistan at 1.4 percent, and Pakistan at 1.1 percent. Collectively, these nations represented 33.8 percent of the aggregate export throughput.

In the interim, Uzbekistan's aggregate foreign trade volume attained a substantial $31.3 billion during the January to May 2025 period.

