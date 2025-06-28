Iran sees surge in lending to industrial and mining sectors in recent months
Lending by Iranian banks to the country’s industry and mining sectors surged by nearly 86 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian year, reaching about 6.4 billion dollars. Most of the credit was allocated for working capital, with additional funding directed toward new enterprises, development, self-employment, and housing-related needs.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy