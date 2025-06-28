Iran sees surge in lending to industrial and mining sectors in recent months

Lending by Iranian banks to the country’s industry and mining sectors surged by nearly 86 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian year, reaching about 6.4 billion dollars. Most of the credit was allocated for working capital, with additional funding directed toward new enterprises, development, self-employment, and housing-related needs.

