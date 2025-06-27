Trade, investment, and joint ventures top agenda at Uzbekistan–Pakistan forum

Photo: Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 27. Preliminary agreements have been reached between entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan and Pakistan to strengthen bilateral cooperation, establish joint ventures, and expand export-import operations, Trend reports.

The agreements were made during a business forum held at the "Made in Uzbekistan" Trade House in Karachi, one of Pakistan’s largest economic hubs.

The event was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, in partnership with the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

More than 30 Uzbek companies participated in the forum, presenting their products, services, and investment proposals. The event attracted strong interest from Pakistani business representatives across a wide range of sectors.

As part of the program, participants were introduced to Uzbekistan’s economic potential, including its favorable investment climate, export capacity, and logistics advantages. A dedicated presentation highlighted the country’s ongoing economic reforms and the attractive conditions being created for foreign investors, generating considerable interest among attendees.

The forum also featured B2B meetings, where Uzbek and Pakistani companies explored new cooperation opportunities in sectors such as textiles, leather and footwear, medical equipment, and construction.

The event marked a significant step forward in enhancing trade and economic relations between the two countries, with both sides expressing strong interest in building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Pakistan reached $152.7 million from January through April 2024, reflecting growing bilateral economic engagement.