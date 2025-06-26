U.S. Embassy advises certain visa applicants to make social media profiles public

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan has advised all applicants for F, M, or J category non-immigrant visas to set their social media accounts to “public” (visible to everyone), Trend reports.

"Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to 'public'," the statement reads.

This recommendation is intended to help facilitate the screening process required under U.S. law to verify applicants’ identities and determine their eligibility for entry into the United States.