Azerbaijan spills beans on volume of local Interbank Card Center-processed transactions

As of June 1, 2025, Azerbaijan’s Interbank Card Center processed 72 million payment transactions totaling 3.3 billion manat ($1.95 billion). This marks a 43.1 percent increase in transaction volume and a 39.9 percent rise in total amount compared to last year. Dollar and euro payments also saw growth, though euro transactions declined significantly in volume and value.

