Azerbaijani MoD chiefs visit tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Victory Park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. On the occasion of June 26—Armed Forces Day and the 107th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Army—the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and other officials visited the tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Victory Park, Trend reports via the ministry.

The leadership of the ministry laid a wreath at the monument of the National Leader and paid tribute to his memory. The grave of the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also visited, flowers were laid, and her memory was honored.

A ceremonial wreath was subsequently deposited at the Victory Monument within Victory Park, accompanied by the esteemed presence of the honor guard.

