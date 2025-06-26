Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 26

Economy Materials 26 June 2025 10:21 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 26

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 26, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of three currencies increased, while 41 currencies declined compared to the previous day.

The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 615,072 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 714,643 rials. On June 25, the euro was priced at 715,251 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 26

Rial on June 25

1 US dollar

USD

615,072

616,128

1 British pound

GBP

837,919

838,845

1 Swiss franc

CHF

763,367

765,609

1 Swedish króna

SEK

64,643

64,612

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

60,577

60,865

1 Danish krone

DKK

95,791

95,868

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,146

7,167

1 UAE Dirham

AED

167,480

168,768

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,011,449

2,015,368

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

216,438

217,768

100 Japanese yen

JPY

422,477

425,243

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

78,355

78,488

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,598,010

1,600,753

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

447,297

449,315

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

370,181

370,583

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,592

34,643

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,477

15,556

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,838

7,864

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

168,976

169,266

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

46,993

47,073

1 Syrian pound

SYP

47

47

1 Australian dollar

AUD

399,234

400,376

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

164,019

164,301

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,635,830

1,638,638

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

480,319

481,307

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

503,007

503,968

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,499

20,516

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

293

293

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

446,423

447,755

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

113,477

113,542

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

85,706

85,912

100 Thai baht

THB

1,885,299

1,886,138

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

145,122

145,123

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

451,630

453,302

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

867,520

869,010

1 euro

EUR

714,643

715,251

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

118,604

118,881

1 Georgian lari

GEL

225,901

226,284

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

37,701

37,776

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,705

8,678

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

187,813

188,125

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

361,804

362,428

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,083,954

1,079,667

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,189

62,562

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

175,774

176,051

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,840

 5,947

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 812,146 rials and $1 costs 706,832 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 790,025 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 687,580 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 827,000–830,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 962,000–965,000 rials.

5,947
Latest

Latest

Read more