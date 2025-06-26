Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 26, Trend reports.
According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of three currencies increased, while 41 currencies declined compared to the previous day.
The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 615,072 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 714,643 rials. On June 25, the euro was priced at 715,251 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on June 26
|
Rial on June 25
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
615,072
|
616,128
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
837,919
|
838,845
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
763,367
|
765,609
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
64,643
|
64,612
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
60,577
|
60,865
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
95,791
|
95,868
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
7,146
|
7,167
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
167,480
|
168,768
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
2,011,449
|
2,015,368
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
216,438
|
217,768
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
422,477
|
425,243
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
78,355
|
78,488
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,598,010
|
1,600,753
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
447,297
|
449,315
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
370,181
|
370,583
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
34,592
|
34,643
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
15,477
|
15,556
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,838
|
7,864
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
168,976
|
169,266
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
46,993
|
47,073
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
47
|
47
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
399,234
|
400,376
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
164,019
|
164,301
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,635,830
|
1,638,638
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
480,319
|
481,307
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
503,007
|
503,968
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
20,499
|
20,516
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
293
|
293
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
446,423
|
447,755
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
113,477
|
113,542
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
85,706
|
85,912
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,885,299
|
1,886,138
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
145,122
|
145,123
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
451,630
|
453,302
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
867,520
|
869,010
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
714,643
|
715,251
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
118,604
|
118,881
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
225,901
|
226,284
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
37,701
|
37,776
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,705
|
8,678
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
187,813
|
188,125
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
361,804
|
362,428
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,083,954
|
1,079,667
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
62,189
|
62,562
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
175,774
|
176,051
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
5,840
|5,947
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 812,146 rials and $1 costs 706,832 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 790,025 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 687,580 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 827,000–830,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 962,000–965,000 rials.
|
5,947