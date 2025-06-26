Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 26, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of three currencies increased, while 41 currencies declined compared to the previous day.

The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 615,072 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 714,643 rials. On June 25, the euro was priced at 715,251 rials.

Currency Rial on June 26 Rial on June 25 1 US dollar USD 615,072 616,128 1 British pound GBP 837,919 838,845 1 Swiss franc CHF 763,367 765,609 1 Swedish króna SEK 64,643 64,612 1 Norwegian krone NOK 60,577 60,865 1 Danish krone DKK 95,791 95,868 1 Indian rupee INR 7,146 7,167 1 UAE Dirham AED 167,480 168,768 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,011,449 2,015,368 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 216,438 217,768 100 Japanese yen JPY 422,477 425,243 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 78,355 78,488 1 Omani rial OMR 1,598,010 1,600,753 1 Canadian dollar CAD 447,297 449,315 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 370,181 370,583 1 South African rand ZAR 34,592 34,643 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,477 15,556 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,838 7,864 1 Qatari riyal QAR 168,976 169,266 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 46,993 47,073 1 Syrian pound SYP 47 47 1 Australian dollar AUD 399,234 400,376 1 Saudi riyal SAR 164,019 164,301 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,635,830 1,638,638 1 Singapore dollar SGD 480,319 481,307 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 503,007 503,968 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,499 20,516 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 293 293 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 446,423 447,755 1 Libyan dinar LYD 113,477 113,542 1 Chinese yuan CNY 85,706 85,912 100 Thai baht THB 1,885,299 1,886,138 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 145,122 145,123 1,000 South Korean won KRW 451,630 453,302 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 867,520 869,010 1 euro EUR 714,643 715,251 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 118,604 118,881 1 Georgian lari GEL 225,901 226,284 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 37,701 37,776 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,705 8,678 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 187,813 188,125 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 361,804 362,428 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,083,954 1,079,667 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,189 62,562 1 Turkmen manat TMT 175,774 176,051 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,840 5,947

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 812,146 rials and $1 costs 706,832 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 790,025 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 687,580 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 827,000–830,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 962,000–965,000 rials.