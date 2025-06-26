President Ilham Aliyev invites President of Iran to attend ECO Summit in Azerbaijan

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. On June 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the two leaders also exchanged views on the future of bilateral relations. They fondly recalled President Pezeshkian’s successful visit to Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts to implement the agreements reached during that visit.

President Ilham Aliyev also renewed his invitation for President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the upcoming Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan in early July.