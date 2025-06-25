Zelenskyy meets Trump on NATO sidelines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, Trend reports.

In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the dialogue, saying that the two leaders addressed “all the truly important issues” and highlighted the urgency of protecting Ukrainian civilians amid continued hostilities.

“I had a long and substantive meeting with President Trump. We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. We spoke about how to protect our people,” he noted. “We appreciate the attention and the readiness to help bring peace closer.”

While specific outcomes were not disclosed, Zelenskyy indicated that further details of the talks would follow.