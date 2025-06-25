Coca-Cola İçecek expands production and investment in Kazakhstan

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, met with Coca-Cola İçecek A.Ş. Kazakhstan’s Regional Director, Guzel Erdinc, to discuss expanding the company’s operations and investments. Coca-Cola, active in Kazakhstan since 1994, operates three plants and produces over 1 billion liters of beverages annually.

