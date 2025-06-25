Azerbaijan shines light on solar panel use by individuals and companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Certain rules and permit requirements for individuals and legal entities exist to use solar panels in Azerbaijan, Head of the Project Management Department at the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy Jabrayil Aliyev told Trend.

He emphasized that according to the "Rules for the implementation of the mechanism for supporting active consumers," individuals and businesses can throw solar panels on their land or buildings, as long as they play by the rules of urban planning and construction norms.

"In accordance with the requirements of the law 'On licenses and permits,' a permit isn't required for the production of electricity with a capacity of less than 150 kilowatts. This also plays a positive role in transforming citizens from ordinary consumers into active consumers," Aliyev added.

The official mentioned that in recent years, the buzz around solar panels has been on the rise, particularly in the regions.

"The results in this direction are especially commendable in the territories liberated from occupation. Representatives of the AREA and relevant agencies are regularly implementing awareness-raising projects for local population groups and the public in the territories," he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel