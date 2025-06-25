Azerbaijan's Baku hosts conference on Guadeloupe's decolonization challenges and prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25.​ An international thematic conference "Towards the Decolonization of Guadeloupe! Challenges and Perspectives" dedicated to the island of Guadeloupe, which is under the colonial policy of France, is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference is taking place through joint organization by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe (UPLG), the Guadeloupe International Reparations Movement (MIR-Guadeloupe), the International Committee of Black Peoples (CIPN) and the Movement of Power for the Creation of the Guadeloupe Nation (FKNG).

The event is attended by leaders of political parties, heads of movements, NGOs, representatives of scientific circles, etc. fighting for the independence of Guadeloupe.

The conference will address issues such as the retention of Guadeloupe as an overseas department of France and the limitations of this status on the people’s right to freely determine their political future, as well as colonial crimes, historical injustices, the extermination of the indigenous Kalinago people, the exploitation of workers, and the existence of administrative and economic structures that perpetuate inequality and dependency.

The event will also focus on the perpetuation of colonialism and its consequences in Guadeloupe, including unemployment, mass youth migration, social inequality, economic dependency, violence and environmental pollution, as well as the devastating effects of the toxic chemical pesticide chlordecone.

The conference will extensively discuss the inclusion of the right of the Guadeloupean people to self-determination on the agenda of international organizations, the UN legal mechanisms related to decolonization, as well as France's failure to comply with relevant UN resolutions and the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonized Peoples.

For the first time in Azerbaijan, a concert titled "Rhythms & Dances of Guadeloupe and Azerbaijan" will be held at the "Green Theater" with the participation of Azerbaijani and Guadeloupe cultural and artistic figures, organized by the Baku Initiative Group.

The cultural program will present the harmony of Guadeloupe music and Azerbaijani music to the audience. The famous Lakou Veranda Group of Guadeloupe will perform at the event, captivating the participants with their unique music and rhythms.

