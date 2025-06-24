Slovenia hosts MED9 meeting focused on sustainable farming amid climate challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. On the sidelines of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting last night, a gathering of agriculture ministers from the EU member states of the informal MED9 group was held at Slovenia’s initiative and organization, Trend reports, citing the Slovenian government website.

The discussion focused on sustainable risk management in agriculture. The meeting provided important guidance for the continuation of discussions at the informal agriculture ministers’ meeting scheduled for early October in Slovenia.

In the spirit of Slovenia’s presidency program for the group of nine Mediterranean EU member states, known as MED9, the agriculture ministers gathered at the behest of Slovenia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Food. This meeting brought together the Republic of Cyprus, the French Republic, the Hellenic Republic, the Republic of Croatia, the Italian Republic, the Republic of Malta, the Portuguese Republic, the Republic of Slovenia, and the Kingdom of Spain, all under one roof to discuss matters close to their hearts.

The central topic of the discussion was sustainable risk management in agriculture. Climate change and increasingly frequent extreme weather events are posing growing threats to agriculture in the MED9 countries, especially due to droughts, floods, water scarcity, and the spread of diseases and pests. These conditions have serious consequences for crops, food supply security, and farmers’ income stability, further highlighting the vulnerability of the agricultural sector in the region.

Ministers and other representatives from the MED9 countries came to the table and recognized that, with the stakes higher than ever, it’s crucial to step on the gas and fine-tune risk management across the board. Coordinated EU-level measures are needed to support agricultural adaptation, ensure stable incomes for farmers, and enable sustainable food production for all consumers. They also emphasized a shared commitment to developing effective risk management mechanisms that encourage investment and innovation. The need to improve coordination between various EU policies, research programs, and crisis response mechanisms was also highlighted.

Consensus was reached on the necessity of fortifying the resilience of agricultural systems and the comprehensive food supply chain through a multifaceted strategic framework, leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions and advanced technological innovations, alongside robust financial instruments that facilitate enhanced risk mitigation and crisis management protocols. Interstate collaboration, the dissemination of optimal methodologies, and enabling regulatory frameworks that guarantee a sustainable and secure alimentary supply for all EU constituents were also recognized as pivotal contributions.



The discourse yielded critical pathways for the ongoing discourse at the informal MED9 agriculture ministers’ convening, scheduled for early October in Slovenia. This convening is anticipated to encompass a symposium of ministers and the ratification of a communiqué focused on enhancing resilience and sustainability within the agricultural sector of the Mediterranean basin.

